BRIEF-Akamai Technologies reports Q2 earnings per share $0.33

July 25 (Reuters) - Akamai Technologies Inc

* Akamai reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.62

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.33

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $609 million versus i/b/e/s view $604.5 million

* Akamai Technologies Inc - qtrly performance and security solutions revenue was $376 million, up 15% year-over-year

* Qtrly ‍media delivery solutions revenue was $179 million, down 9% year-over-year and when adjusted for foreign exchange​