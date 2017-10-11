FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Akari Therapeutics announces further clinical progress
October 11, 2017 / 11:26 AM / in 8 days

BRIEF-Akari Therapeutics announces further clinical progress

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Akari Therapeutics PLC

* Akari Therapeutics announces further clinical progress

* Akari Therapeutics - 3 additional patients have been enrolled in ongoing Phase II Cobalt clinical trial of Coversin in patients with PNH​

* Akari Therapeutics PLC - plans to provide an update on all PNH patients currently enrolled at American Society Of Hematology on Dec 9 to 12, 2017​

* Akari Therapeutics PLC - ‍Akari plans to advance coversin towards Phase III clinical trials beginning with capstone in Q1 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

