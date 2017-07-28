BRIEF-Akastor completes sale of KOP Surface Products to Weir Group

July 28 (Reuters) - Akastor Asa:

* Akastor completes sale of Kop Surface Products to the Weir Group Plc

* All closing conditions have been fulfilled. The closing of the transaction took place on July 27, 2017 according to the terms and conditions described in the release from June 12

* The transaction will generate an estimated accounting gain of approximately NOK 700 million to Akastor to be recognized in the third quarter results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)