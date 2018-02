BRIEF-Akastor firm in advanced talks with Awilco Drilling over contract

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Akastor:

* AKASTOR ASA: MHWIRTH IN ADVANCED DISCUSSIONS FOR DRILLING EQUIPMENT PACKAGE‍

* AWILCO DRILLING HAS ANNOUNCED TODAY THAT IT IS IN NEGOTIATIONS FOR CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW SEMISUBMERSIBLE DRILLING RIG, WHICH IS INTENDED TO BE USED FOR NORTH SEA OPERATIONS​

* ‍MHWIRTH AS, A COMPANY OWNED BY AKASTOR ASA, HAS BEEN SELECTED BY AWILCO DRILLING PLC FOR DELIVERY OF DRILLING EQUIPMENT PACKAGE, WITH OPTIONS FOR FURTHER THREE PACKAGES.‍

* COMPANY WILL REVERT WITH FURTHER DETAILS SHOULD ADVANCED DISCUSSIONS LEAD TO A FINAL DRILLING EQUIPMENT CONTRACT BEING ENTERED INTO WITH MHWIRTH.​​ Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)