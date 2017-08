July 3 (Reuters) - AKBANK:

* HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO SECURE FINANCING OF EUR 200 MILLION EQUIVALENT IN TURKISH LIRA WITH EUROPEAN INVESTMENT BANK (EIB) ‍​

* THE AGREEMENT SIGNED UNDER THE BANK'S COVERED BOND PROGRAMME