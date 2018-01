Jan 8 (Reuters) - AKBANK:

* SEES NET FEES AND COMMISSION GROWTH AT ABOUT 15 PERCENT AND NPL AT ABOUT 2.1 PERCENT IN 2018

* SEES ROA AT ABOUT 1.8 PERCENT AND ROE AT ABOUT 15.5 - 16 PERCENT IN FY 2018