Feb 15 (Reuters) - Akcea Therapeutics Inc:

* AKCEA THERAPEUTICS- ‍FDA ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING TO REVIEW DATA SUPPORTING VOLANESORSEN NDA; MEETING TENTATIVELY SCHEDULED FOR MAY 10

* AKCEA THERAPEUTICS INC - ‍ FDA SET A PDUF GOAL DATE OF AUGUST 30, 2018 FOR COMPLETION OF REVIEW​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: