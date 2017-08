July 13 (Reuters) - Akcea Therapeutics Inc

* Akcea therapeutics announces pricing of initial public offering

* Says initial public offering of 15.6 million common shares priced at $8.00per share

* Akcea therapeutics - agreed to purchase $50 million of common stock in private placement with completion of co's ipo at price per share equal to ipo price Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: