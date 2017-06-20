FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-Akcea Therapeutics sees IPO price to be between $12-$14/shr
#IPOs - Americas
June 20, 2017 / 10:23 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Akcea Therapeutics sees IPO price to be between $12-$14/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - Akcea Therapeutics Inc:

* Sees IPO of 9.62 million shares of common stock - SEC filing

* Akcea Therapeutics Inc says initial public offering price expected to be between $12.00 and $14.00 per share

* Akcea Therapeutics Inc says intends to use about $80.0 million of IPO proceeds to complete planned Phase 3 development for Volanesorsen in both FCS and FPL

* Akcea Therapeutics Inc says intends to use about $30.0 million of IPO proceeds to complete planned Phase 2 program for Akcea-APO(A)-LRX

* Akcea Therapeutics Inc says intends to use about $16.0 million of IPO proceeds to complete the planned Phase 2 program for Akcea-ANGPTL3-LRX Source text: (bit.ly/2tnlFG9)

