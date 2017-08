June 16 (Reuters) - AKELIUS RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY AB (PUBL) :

* SELLS 2,299 APARTMENTS IN HELSINGBORG

* PRICE IN TRANSACTION AMOUNTS TO SEK 3.81 BILLION

* HAS AGREED TO SELL 61 PROPERTIES IN HELSINGBORG TO WILLHEM AND FOLKSAMGRUPPEN