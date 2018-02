BRIEF-Aker ASA raises 2017 dividend to NOK 18/share as net asset value jumps

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Aker Asa:

* NET ASSET VALUE UP BY 20.4 PER CENT TO NOK 41.8 BILLION - CASH DIVIDEND OF NOK 18 PER SHARE PROPOSED

* Q4 NET ASSET VALUE NOK ‍41.8​ BILLION (NOK 34.7 BILLION IN Q3 2017)

* AKER PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF NOK ‍18​ PER SHARE FOR 2017 (VERSUS NOK 16 PER SHARE IN 2016)

* AKER Q4 PRETAX RESULT NOK 294‍​ MILLION ( VERSUS NOK 266 MILLION IN Q4 2016)

* AKER ASA - ‍STRONG UNDERLYING PERFORMANCE IN OUR PORTFOLIO COMPANIES, INCREASED UPSTREAM CASH FLOW TO AKER, M&A AND IMPROVED OUTLOOK IN OIL AND GAS HAVE BEEN MAIN CONTRIBUTORS TO POSITIVE DEVELOPMENT. IN 2018, WE WOULD LIKE TO SEE MORE OF SAME​

* AKER ASA SAYS AKER BP CONTINUES TO EVALUATE NEW INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES. HENCE, AKER EXPECTS EVEN HIGHER DIVIDENDS FROM AKER BP IN THE YEARS TO COME AS PRODUCTION GROWS ORGANICALLY AND INORGANICALLY‍​

* AKER ASA SAYS IMPROVING PROFITABILITY WILL BE A PRIORITY FOR AKER BIOMARINE UNIT IN 2018‍​

* AKER ASA SAYS OCEAN YIELD SHOULD CONTINUE TO DIVERSIFY PORTFOLIO IN 2018

* AKER ASA: LONGER TERM, AKER REMAINS POSITIVE ABOUT THE OUTLOOK FOR OIL AND GAS AND WILL THEREFORE CONTINUE TO EVALUATE STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES AND OPPORTUNITIES IN THE SECTOR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)