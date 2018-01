BRIEF-Aker BP raises 2018 dividend plan to $450 mln, sees further increase

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Aker Bp Asa:

* ‍DURING 2017, AKER BP INCREASED ITS RESERVES (2P) BY A NET OF 202 MILLION BARRELS OF OIL EQUIVALENTS (MMBOE), TO A TOTAL OF 913 MMBOE​

* ‍TO INCREASE DIVIDENDS FOR 2018 TO USD 450 MILLION

* CLEAR AMBITION TO GROW DIVIDENDS FURTHER IN COMING YEARS BY USD 100 MILLION ANNUALLY TO 2021​​

* ‍AKER BP‘S PRO-FORMA PRODUCTION IN 2017 WAS 160 MBOEPD, INCLUDING PRODUCTION FROM HESS NORWAY​

* ‍2018 PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN 155 AND 160 MBOEPD, WITH AN AVERAGE PRODUCTION COST OF 12 USD/BOE​

* ‍WITH ITS CURRENT PORTFOLIO, COMPANY HAS POTENTIAL TO PRODUCE 330 MBOEPD IN 2023​

* ‍WHILE COMPANY‘S OIL AND GAS RESERVES GREW TO 913 MMBOE AT END OF 2017, CONTINGENT RESOURCES WERE ESTIMATED AT 785 MMBOE AT YEAR-END 2017, EACH WITH AN INCREASE OF APPROXIMATELY 30 PERCENT FROM PREVIOUS YEAR​

* ‍ORGANIC RESERVE REPLACEMENT RATIO (RRR) WAS 2.3 TIMES PRODUCTION, AND TOTAL RRR WAS 4.5 TIMES.​

* ‍HAS AN AMBITION TO DISCOVER A NET OF 250 MMBOE OIL AND GAS IN 2016 - 2020 PERIOD​

* ‍COMPANY WILL CONTINUE ITS ACTIVE EXPLORATION STRATEGY IN 2018 WITH 12 EXPLORATION WELLS TO BE DRILLED, WITH RISKED PRE-DRILL ESTIMATES RANGING FROM 50 - 150 MMBOE NET TO AKER BP​

* ‍FURTHER INFILL WELLS AT ULA AND TAMBAR ARE BEING EVALUATED, AND ODA DEVELOPMENT IS ONGOING​

* ‍TAMBAR RE-DEVELOPMENT IS WELL UNDERWAY, EXPECTING FIRST OIL IN 2018​

* 2018 ‍CAPEX SEEN AT AROUND USD 1.3 BILLION​

* 2018 EXPEX SEEN AT AROUND USD 350 MILLION​

* 2018 DECOM EXPENDITURE SEEN AT AROUND USD 350 MILLION​

* ‍OUTPUT FROM ALVHEIM FPSO INCREASED COMPARED TO PREVIOUS YEAR DUE TO NEW WELLS AT VIPER-KOBRA AND VOLUND INFILLS. FURTHER INFILL WELLS ARE BEING MATURED TO ARREST PRODUCTION DECLINE AND MINIMIZE UNIT PRODUCTION COST​

* ‍AMBITION IS TO PRODUCE ANOTHER 1 BILLION BOE FROM VALHALL AREA​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)