BRIEF-Aker BP says share issue fully subscribed at NOK 184

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Aker BP Asa

* NOK 4.1 billion private placement fully subscribed

* ‍Raising gross proceeds of NOK 4,084 million ($501.02 million). Price per share was nok 184 per share​

* ‍subscription price of nok 182.5 per share and nok 1.5 per share as payment for associated right to cash dividend of usd 0.185

* ‍investors who participate in private placement are informed that shares offered in private placement will be delivered inclusive of right to receive cash dividend

* Aker Capital AS pre-committed 40 pct of the placement

* BP Global Investments Limited subscribed for 30 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1514 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)