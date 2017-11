Nov 23 (Reuters) - Aker ASA and Oceanwood said on Thursday:

* Aker and Oceanwood to serve as “backstop bidder” in case no other bids emerge for norske skog plants -Oceanwood spokesman

* Aker CEO on Norske Skog: “It would be a new industrial portfolio and diversification of our portfolio”

* Aker CEO: “Our main role is to fund our proportion a purchase price if our bid is successful. We will be equity owner.” Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)