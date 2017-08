July 18 (Reuters) - AKER:

* AKER Q2 NET ASSET VALUE NOK 28.8 BILLION (NOK 32.6 BILLION IN Q1 2017)

* CEO SAYS ALTHOUGH THE VALUE DEVELOPMENT IN THE QUARTER IS NEGATIVE, I REMAIN CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC, PARTLY BECAUSE THE VALUE CHANGES WERE TRIGGERED BY OIL PRICE VOLATILITY AND PARTLY BECAUSE OUR OPERATING ENTITIES CONTINUE TO PERFORM WELL. SOURCE TEXT FOR EIKON: FURTHER COMPANY COVERAGE: (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)