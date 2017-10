Aug 4 (Reuters) - AKFEN REIT:

* Q2 REVENUE OF 4.8 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 4.9 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO

* Q2 NET CONSOLIDATED LOSS OF 31.1 MILLION LIRA VERSUS PROFIT 7.5 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO

* Q2 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE OF 15.0 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 13.5 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO