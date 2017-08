July 28 (Reuters) - Akita Drilling Ltd

* Akita Drilling Ltd. announces year-to-date earnings and cash flow

* Quarterly loss per share C$0.25

* Quarterly revenue C$17.99 million versus C$3.646 million

* Funds flow from operations increased to $3,254,000 in Q2 of 2017 from $2,688,000 in corresponding period of 2016