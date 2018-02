Feb 15 (Reuters) - AKKA TECHNOLOGIES SE:

* PROJECT GRENADIER : INEOS AUTOMOTIVE AND AKKA TECHNOLOGIES TEAM UP TO DEVELOP A NEW 4X4 OFF-ROADER‍​

* CO UNIT MBTECH HAS BEEN AWARDED A CONTRACT BY BRITISH CHEMICALS AND ENERGY INEOS‍​