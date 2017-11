Oct 31 (Reuters) - AL ALAMIYA FOR COOPERATIVE INSURANCE CO

* SIGNS INSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH RIYAD BANK TO PROVIDE INSURANCE COVERAGE FOR AUTO LEASING PROGRAM OF BANK FOR 1 YEAR

* SAYS INSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH RIYAD BANK WILL GENERATE ABOUT 35 MILLION RIYALS IN TOTAL GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM DURING ITS TERM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: