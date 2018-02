Feb 20 (Reuters) - AL BARAKA BANKING GROUP:

* FY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS $129 MILLION VERSUS $151.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY TOTAL OPERATING INCOME $998.7 MILLION VERSUS $1.07 BILLION YEAR AGO

* BOARD PROPOSES FY CASH DIVIDEND OF 2 CENTS PER SHARE AND 3‍​ BONUS SHARE FOR EVERY ‍​100 SHARES