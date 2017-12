Dec 26 (Reuters) - AL GASSIM INVESTMENT HOLDING CO :

* BOARD APPROVES OFFER FROM A PARTNER IN PURE BREED POULTRY CO TO BUY CO‘S 6.45 PERCENT STAKE IN‍​ IT FOR 9.4 MILLION RIYALS

* PROFIT FROM SALE OF 6.45 PERCENT STAKE REACHES TO 6.4 MILLION RIYALS

* FINANCIAL IMPACT OF STAKE SALE TO APPEAR IN YEAR 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )