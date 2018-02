Feb 14 (Reuters) - AL ISRA FOR EDUCATION AND INVESTMENT CO :

* FY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS 3.7 MILLION DINARS VERSUS 4 MILLION DINARS YEAR AGO

* FY NET OPERATING INCOME 8.3 MILLION DINARS VERSUS 8.5 MILLION DINARS YEAR AGO