Oct 26 (Reuters) - AL-KHAIR NATIONAL FOR STOCKS AND REAL ESTATE:

* AL-KHAIR NATIONAL SAYS SIGNS DEAL TO SELL CO‘S STAKE IN KUWAIT‘S ZAIN TO OMANTEL

* AL-KHAIR NATIONAL SAYS INITIAL PRICE FOR SHARE SALE AUCTION IS 781 FILS PER SHARE AS PER SIGNED AGREEMENT