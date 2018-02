Feb 14 (Reuters) - AL SALAM BANK BAHRAIN:

* FY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS 18.1 MILLION DINARS VERSUS 16.2‍​ MILLION DINARS YEAR AGO

* FY TOTAL OPERATING INCOME 62.2 ‍​MILLION DINARS VERSUS 63 ‍​MILLION DINARS YEAR AGO

* BOARD PROPOSES CASH DIVIDEND OF 7 FILS PER SHARE FOR YEAR 2017