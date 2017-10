Sept 21 (Reuters) - AL TAYYAR TRAVEL GROUP:

• SIGNS 1-YEAR CONTRACT WITH SUADI AIRLINES TO PROVIDE TICKETING SERVICES TO MINISTRY OF EDUCATION • SAYS CONTRACT VALUE CAN NOT BE SPECIFIED AS IT DEPENDS ON NUMBER OF TICKETS ISSUED • SAYS FINANCIAL IMPACT OF CONTRACT WILL APPEAR IN Q3 2017

