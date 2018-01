BRIEF-Alacer Gold Corp Provides 2018 Outlook

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Alacer Gold Corp:

* ALACER GOLD ACHIEVES 2017 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE, BEATS COST GUIDANCE AND PROVIDES 2018 OUTLOOK AS THE SULFIDE PROJECT APPROACHES FIRST GOLD POUR

* ALACER GOLD CORP - ‍ 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE IS 120,000 TO 190,000 OUNCES FROM ÇÖPLER OXIDES AND SULFIDES​

* ALACER GOLD CORP - ‍ÇÖPLER‘S 2018 OXIDE SUSTAINING CAPITAL EXPENDITURE IS PLANNED TO TOTAL $7 MILLION​

* ALACER GOLD CORP - ‍GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURE FOR 2018 IS PLANNED TO TOTAL $237 MILLION​

* ALACER GOLD CORP - ‍EXPENDITURE ON CO'S EXPLORATION PORTFOLIO IN TURKEY IS PLANNED TO TOTAL $11 MILLION DURING 2018​