Oct 12 (Reuters) - Alamos Gold Inc:

* Q3 REVENUE $129 MILLION

* ALAMOS GOLD INC - ‍RECORD QUARTERLY PRODUCTION OF 107,000 OUNCES OF GOLD​

* ALAMOS GOLD INC - ‍REMAIN WELL POSITIONED TO ACHIEVE FULL YEAR GUIDANCE​

* ALAMOS GOLD INC SEES FY TOTAL GOLD PRODUCTION OF 400,000 OUNCES- 430,000 OUNCES‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: