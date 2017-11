Nov 2 (Reuters) - Alamos Gold Inc

* Alamos reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 revenue $128.8 million

* Remain on track to achieve full year production and cost guidance​

* Qtrly gold ‍all-in sustaining costs of $884 per ounce​

* All-in sustaining gold costs for year are expected to be consistent with full year guidance of $940 per ounce​