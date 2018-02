Feb 13 (Reuters) - ALANDSBANKEN ABP:

* Q4 NET OPERATING PROFIT INCREASED BY 3 PER CENT TO EUR 6.5 M (6.3).

* PROFIT FOR Q4 ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS INCREASED BY 5 PER CENT TO EUR 5.2 M (4.9).

* NET OPERATING PROFIT IN 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE AT ABOUT SAME LEVEL AS, OR BETTER THAN, IN 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)