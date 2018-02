Feb 27 (Reuters) - Alantra Partners SA:

* FY NET SALES 136.1 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 90.2 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT 30.2 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 25.1 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* TO PROPOSE ADDITIONAL DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF 0.37 EUROS PER SHARE