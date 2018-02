BRIEF-Alaris Royalty Announces Pending Transaction With Agility

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Alaris Royalty Corp:

* ALARIS ROYALTY CORP. ANNOUNCES A PENDING TRANSACTION WITH AGILITY

* ALARIS ROYALTY CORP - AGILITY HEALTH HOLDINGS, INC. AND ALARIS HAVE ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH A THIRD PARTY BUYER

* ALARIS ROYALTY CORP - PURSUANT TO DEAL, AHI WILL SELL 100% OF ITS INTEREST IN AGILITY LLC RESULTING IN CO RECEIVING GROSS PROCEEDS OF $26.67 MILLION

* ALARIS ROYALTY CORP - GROSS PROCEEDS TO ALARIS FROM DEAL WITH AGILITY WILL GO TOWARDS DEBT REDUCTION