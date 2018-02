BRIEF-Alarm.Com Q4 GAAP Earnings Per Share $0.01

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Alarm.Com Holdings Inc:

* ALARM.COM REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.26

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.01

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 27 PERCENT TO $88.8 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.12 TO $1.14

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $380 MILLION TO $382 MILLION

* SEES ‍Q1 SAAS AND LICENSE REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $66.9 MILLION TO $67.1 MILLION​

* SEES ‍FULL YEAR 2018 SAAS AND LICENSE REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $282.5 MILLION TO $283.0 MILLION​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.24, REVENUE VIEW $83.4 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.97, REVENUE VIEW $381.5 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S