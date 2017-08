BRIEF-Alaska Air Group Q2 earnings per share $2.38

July 26 (Reuters) - Alaska Air Group Inc-

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $2.51 excluding items

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $2.38

* Alaska Air Group Inc says Q2 rpms 13,554 million versus 9,397 million last year

* Alaska Air Group Inc - Q2 total operating revenue $2,102 million versus $1,494 million last year

* Alaska Air Group Inc says Q2 capacity 15,612 million asms versus 11,062 million asms last year

* Alaska Air Group Inc - sees Q3 capacity (asms) 16,310 - 16,360 mln‍​

* Alaska Air Group Inc says Q2 load factor 86.8 percent versus 84.9 percent last year

* Alaska Air Group Inc sees 2017 capacity 62,455 million asms - 62,610 million asms

* Q2 earnings per share view $2.52, revenue view $2.10 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Alaska Air Group Inc - Q2 prasm 11.57 cents versus 11.42 cents

* Alaska Air Group Inc - sees FY capacity (asms) 62,455 - 62,610 million ‍​

* Alaska Air Group - expect that consolidated nonoperating expense will be approximately $13 million in the third quarter of 2017

* Alaska Air Group Inc - Q2 casm excluding fuel 7.94 cents versus 7.78 cents

* Alaska Air Group Inc sees Q3 cost per asm excluding fuel and special items 8.00 cents - 8.05 cents

* Alaska Air Group Inc sees Q3 2017 economic fuel cost per gallon $1.76

* Alaska Air - Q2 information reflects results of virgin america, including impacts associated with purchase accounting‍​

* Alaska Air - Q2 information reflects results of virgin america, including impacts associated with purchase accounting‍​

* Alaska Air Group Inc sees FY 2017 cost per asm excluding fuel and special items 8.07 cents - 8.11 cents