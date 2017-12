BRIEF-Alaska Air Group Reports Nov. Load Factor 84.2 Pct Vs 84.3 Pct

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Alaska Air Group Inc:

* ALASKA AIR GROUP - NOV. LOAD FACTOR 84.2 PERCENT VERSUS 84.3 PERCENT

* ALASKA AIR GROUP - NOV. PASSENGER RASM 11.08¢ VERSUS 11.35¢

* ALASKA AIR GROUP SAYS NOVEMBER RPMS 4.39 BILLION, AN INCREASE OF 9.2 PERCENT

* ALASKA AIR GROUP SEES Q4 COST PER ASM EX. FUEL AND SPECIAL ITEMS 8.63¢ - 8.68¢ - SEC FILING

* ALASKA AIR GROUP SEES Q4 ASMS 15,865 MILLION - 15,915 MILLION

* ALASKA AIR GROUP - NOV. ASMS 5,215 MILLION VERSUS 4,773 MILLION

* ALASKA AIR - WILL RECORD ONE-TIME, NON-CASH CHARGE OF ABOUT $20 MILLION ASSOCIATED WITH APPLICATION OF HIGHER PILOT WAGE RATES TO ACCRUED LEAVE BALANCES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: