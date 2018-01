BRIEF-Alaska Air Says Dec Load Factor Fell To 82.3 Pct

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Alaska Air Group Inc:

* ALASKA AIR GROUP SAYS DECEMBER 2017 LOAD FACTOR DECREASED 0.8 POINTS TO 82.3 PERCENT - SEC FILING

* ALASKA AIR GROUP SEES Q4 LOAD FACTOR 83.4 PERCENT

* ALASKA AIR GROUP INC - DECEMBER AVAILABLE SEAT MILES 5.48 BILLION, UP 10.3 PERCENT

* ALASKA AIR GROUP SEES Q4 PASSENGER REVENUE PER ASM 10.69¢ - 10.71¢

* ALASKA AIR GROUP SAYS FOR DEC 2017, REPORTED 9.2 PERCENT INCREASE IN TRAFFIC ON A 10.3 PERCENT INCREASE IN CAPACITY COMPARED TO DECEMBER 2016

* ALASKA AIR GROUP SEES Q4 CASM EX. FUEL & SPECIAL ITEMS 8.65¢ - 8.67¢

* ALASKA AIR GROUP SEES Q4 REVENUE PER ASM 12.32¢ - 12.34¢

* ALASKA AIR GROUP INC - DECEMBER REVENUE PASSENGER MILES 4.51 BILLION, UP 9.2 PERCENT

* ALASKA AIR GROUP SAYS AS RESULT OF TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT, EXPECT TO RECORD TAX BENEFIT OF ABOUT $250 MILLION TO $350 MILLION

* ALASKA AIR GROUP SEES Q4 RPMS 13.27 BILLION

* ALASKA AIR GROUP SEES Q4 ASMS 15.90 BILLION

* ALASKA AIR GROUP - IN CONNECTION WITH PASSING OF TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACTS, AWARDED EACH EMPLOYEE WITH $1,000 BONUS TO BE PAID IN JAN 2018

* ALASKA AIR GROUP SAYS AMOUNT OF BONUS WILL BE ABOUT $25 MILLION, TO BE RECORDED AS SPECIAL ITEM IN Q1 2018, EXCLUDED FROM ADJUSTED EARNINGS