BRIEF-Alaska Communications Agreed To Terms Of New Collective Bargaining Agreement With IBEW Local Union 1547

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc :

* ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS - AGREED TO TERMS OF NEW COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT WITH IBEW LOCAL UNION 1547

* ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS - CBA PROVIDES FOR TARGET INCENTIVE COMPENSATION PAYMENTS OF ZERO IN 2017 THROUGH 2019, 3% OF BASE WAGE IN 2020 THROUGH 2023

* ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS - COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR BASE WAGE RAISES OF ZERO IN 2017, 1% IN 2018 & 2019, 1.5% IN 2020 THROUGH 2023

* ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS- EFFECTIVE OCT 2021, REPRESENTED EMPLOYEES TO BE MOVED TO SINGLE WAGE SCHEDULE & CONTRIBUTION LEVEL UNDER IBEW PENSION PLAN Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2ASiJJ3) Further company coverage: