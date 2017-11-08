BRIEF-Alaska Communications Q3 earnings per share $‍0.01​

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc :

* Alaska Communications reports third quarter 2017 results

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $229 million to $235 million

* Q3 revenue rose 0.4 percent to $56.7 million

* Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc sees ‍2017 capital expenditures between $32 million and $35 million​

* Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc sees ‍2017 adjusted EBITDA between $56 million and $59 million​

* Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc qtrly earnings per share $‍0.01​

* Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc - sees ‍2017 adjusted free cash flow between $4 million and $7 million​

* Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc - ‍reaffirms 2017 revenue and free cash flow guidance​