Nov 13 (Reuters) - CORPORACION FINANCIERA ALBA SA:

* SAYS TO SELL 26.5 PERCENT STAKE IN PANASA FOR 87 MILLION EUROS THROUGH DEYA CAPITAL

* SAYS TO OBTAIN TOTAL CAPITAL GAINS OF 54.6 MILLION EUROS UPON TRANSACTION

