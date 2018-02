Feb 23 (Reuters) - Albemarle Corp:

* ALBEMARLE CORPORATION RAISES DIVIDEND FOR 24TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR

* ALBEMARLE CORP - ‍DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.335 PER SHARE, AN INCREASE OF NEARLY 5% OVER PREVIOUS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.32​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: