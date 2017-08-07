FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Albemarle Q2 earnings per share $0.92
Sections
Featured
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 7, 2017 / 9:20 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Albemarle Q2 earnings per share $0.92

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Albemarle Corp:

* Albemarle growth story continues with strong second quarter performance

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.13 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share $0.92

* Q2 sales $737.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $736.4 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Albemarle Corp - ‍we confirm our guidance of $2.90 to $3.05 billion in net sales for 2017​

* Albemarle Corp - sees 2017 ‍adjusted EBITDA of $835 to $875 million, and 2017 adjusted EPS per diluted share of $4.20 to $4.40​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.