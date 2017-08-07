BRIEF-Albemarle Q2 earnings per share $0.92

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Albemarle Corp:

* Albemarle growth story continues with strong second quarter performance

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.13 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share $0.92

* Q2 sales $737.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $736.4 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Albemarle Corp - ‍we confirm our guidance of $2.90 to $3.05 billion in net sales for 2017​

* Albemarle Corp - sees 2017 ‍adjusted EBITDA of $835 to $875 million, and 2017 adjusted EPS per diluted share of $4.20 to $4.40​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: