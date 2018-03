March 9 (Reuters) - Albemarle Corp:

* ALBEMARLE CORPORATION RECEIVES INCREASE IN LITHIUM QUOTA FOR CHILE OPERATIONS

* ALBEMARLE - CHILE'S ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AGENCY QUOTA APPROVED INCREASE IN CO'S CHILE LITHIUM PRODUCTION TO UP TO 145,000 METRIC TONS OF LCE THROUGH 2043