BRIEF-Alberta Securities Commission dismisses application by Pointnorth Capital
June 19, 2017 / 10:28 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Alberta Securities Commission dismisses application by Pointnorth Capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - Liquor Stores Na Ltd-

* Alberta Securities Commission - following a hearing on june 16, dismissed application by pointnorth capital inc., pointnorth capital (gp) lp, others

* Alberta Securities Commission - dismissed application with respect to solicitation of proxies for scheduled meeting of shareholders of liquor stores n.a.

* Alberta Securities Commission - panel found that there was "insufficient grounds" to grant orders sought by pointnorth entities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

