6 days ago
BRIEF-Albertsons Companies announces extension of exchange offer
#Bonds News
July 31, 2017 / 11:13 AM / 6 days ago

BRIEF-Albertsons Companies announces extension of exchange offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Albertsons Companies Inc

* Albertsons Companies announces extension of exchange offer

* Albertsons Companies LLC - have extended expiration date of offer to exchange any & all of outstanding unregistered 6.625% senior notes due 2024

* Albertsons Companies LLC - also have extended expiration date of offer to exchange any & all of outstanding unregistered 5.750% senior notes due 2025

* Albertsons Companies LLC - as a result of extension, exchange offer is now scheduled to expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on August 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

