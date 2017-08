June 28 (Reuters) - Alco Holdings Ltd

* FY revenue HK$2.10 billion versus HK$2.88 billion

* FY profit year attributable to equity holders of company HK$73.9 million versus HK$506.0 million

* Directors proposed a final dividend of HK5 cents per ordinary share for the financial year March 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: