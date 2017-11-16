FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Alcoa amends $1.5 billion revolving credit agreement
November 16, 2017 / 9:27 PM / Updated 7 hours ago

BRIEF-Alcoa amends $1.5 billion revolving credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Alcoa Corp

* Alcoa corporation amends revolving credit agreement with improved terms and greater flexibility

* Successfully amended its $1.5 billion revolving credit agreement with improved terms for company​

* Amendment on revolving credit agreement eases certain financial covenants to provide greater flexibility for company “in a range of areas”​

* “Amended revolving credit agreement also provides more flexibility for Alcoa to execute its capital allocation strategy”​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

