FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Alcoa Corp plans partial restart of Aluminum smelter at Warrick operations
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 11, 2017 / 8:09 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Alcoa Corp plans partial restart of Aluminum smelter at Warrick operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Alcoa Corp:

* Alcoa Corp plans partial restart of aluminum smelter at Warrick operations

* Alcoa Corp - announced plans to restart three of five potlines at its Warrick operations aluminum smelter near Evansville, Ind

* Alcoa Corp - two of five smelting potlines will be classified as curtailed capacity and will remain idle.

* Says additionally, in q3 2017, Alcoa will record an after-tax benefit of approximately $25 million, or $0.13 per share

* Alcoa Corp - restart expenses expected to be incurred in third and fourth quarters of 2017 are estimated to be between $30 million and $35 million (after-tax)

* Alcoa Corp - in Q3 2017, will record an after-tax benefit of about $25 million, or $0.13 per share, for reversal of liabilities related to original closure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.