BRIEF-Alcoa Q2 earnings per share $0.40

July 19 (Reuters) - Alcoa Corp:

* Alcoa corporation reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.62 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share $0.40

* Q2 revenue $2.9 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.85 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says ‍company tightened its 2017 outlook for adjusted ebitda, excluding special items, to $2.1 billion to $2.2 billion​

* Alcoa Corp - ‍for 2017, Alcoa continues to project relatively balanced global markets for bauxite and alumina with a modest surplus for Aluminum​

* Alcoa Corp - ‍in global alumina, Alcoa now projects market to range from being in balance to a slight deficit of 800 thousand metric tons in 2017​

* Alcoa Corp- q2 alumina production 3,249 kmt versus 3,316 kmt last year

* Alcoa Corp - ‍alcoa has increased its 2017 forecast for global aluminum demand growth to a range of 4.75 to 5.25 percent, up from 4.5 to 5 percent in q1​

* Alcoa Corp - inventories at quarter end were $1,287 million versus $1,294 million at march 31, 2017

* Alcoa - in global aluminum, the company maintains its expectation for a modest global surplus between 300 thousand to 700 thousand metric tons in 2017

* Alcoa - now expects negative $50 million in net performance for full year 2017, as strength in the global aluminum market drives up input costs