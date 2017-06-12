FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Alcobra announces cooperation agreement with Brosh Group
June 12, 2017 / 12:43 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Alcobra announces cooperation agreement with Brosh Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - Alcobra Ltd:

* Alcobra announces cooperation agreement with Brosh Group and board additions

* Alcobra Ltd says company to continue strategic alternatives process

* Alcobra Ltd - appointed two new directors, Amir Efrati and Yuval Yanai, to Alcobra board of directors

* Alcobra Ltd - as of 2 new appointments, alcobra board consists of ten directors

* Alcobra Ltd - cooperation agreement also provides that co will continue its ongoing review of strategic alternatives

* Company's upcoming AGM will be postponed until september 1, 2017

* Alcobra Ltd - entered into a cooperation agreement with Brosh Capital Partners L.P. and certain of its affiliates

* Alcobra ltd - under terms of agreement, Brosh Group is subject to certain customary standstill and other provisions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

