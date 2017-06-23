FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Alcobra establishes special committee to explore, evaluate strategic alternatives
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
June 23, 2017 / 11:09 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Alcobra establishes special committee to explore, evaluate strategic alternatives

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - Alcobra Ltd:

* Alcobra updates on its review of strategic alternatives

* Says ‍company also intends to streamline its operations in order to preserve its capital and cash resources​

* Says ‍board has established a special committee to explore and evaluate strategic alternatives​

* Alcobra - is continuing to assess best path forward for its abuse-deterrent amphetamine immediate-release (Adair), metadoxine extended release (MDX) clinical programs

* Alcobra Ltd says ‍potential strategic alternatives that may be explored include potential for an acquisition, merger, business combination

* Alcobra Ltd says ‍potential strategic alternatives that may be explored also include other strategic transaction involving company​

* Says ‍engaged Ladenburg Thalmann & Co Inc to act as its strategic financial advisor for strategic alternatives​ process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.